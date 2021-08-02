Often you have heard me say that the chamber’s strength comes from utilizing the vast collective experiences and energy of our diverse membership of over 530 businesses. So how do we do that? In many ways, it’s through their participation on one of our teams. While the COVID response impacted all operations in 2020, let me re-introduce you to those committee opportunities we expect to be active in 2021 and beyond.
Ambassadors — Are the Red-coated welcoming team that greets dignitaries, cuts ribbons at grand openings, visits new members and hosts Business after Hours each month.
Business Development & Support — works for a positive business climate which promotes retention, expansion and recruitment activities throughout Oregon’s Bay Area.
Natural Resources — helps to educate the public on timber and fishing issues and other natural resource opportunities which affect our coastal community and economy. This team works in concert with the LAT.
Legislative Action Team — Serves as an advocate for chamber members and the business community in local and state issues impacting quality of life, growth and business viability.
Wednesday Business Connection — hosts a weekly business or community related forum from September through May, which provides folks networking opportunities and current issue information. Weekly luncheons will begin again in September.
Leadership Coos— A tuition-based program, which gives an in-depth introduction to all aspects of our community, one day per month, from September to May each year, while encouraging personal investment of time and effort into making a difference. After the 2020 challenges, we will be launching the 2021-2022 class in September.
Chamber members can be part of any of these teams. In fact, that is the only way we are successful. So, give us a call and we will set you up. Oh, there are even a few more hard-working groups to introduce you to, but, since I’m out of space, that will have to wait for another day.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
