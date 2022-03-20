I rolled into the Coos Bay area in August 1972 in my new Pinto. I had been hired as a technical forester for the Weyerhaeuser operations. At that time, the company had over 1,500 employees in its two mills, two logging terminals, lower boom and support staff. Jobs abounded in the area, from many sources. Both individuals and businesses shared the confidence that they could meet any community challenge or need.
The recession of the early ’80s was inflation based and almost totally killed off new housing starts, with a predictable effect on the area’s timber industry. Many jobs, good jobs, disappeared as did those in service suppliers to the industry. That produced a change in attitude by many seeing themselves victimized by forces out of their control. Now no longer could we determine our own future.
Taking back control of our own destiny is something we can do. We all have a part to play in the region’s success. Private business, government and nonprofits must work together to create opportunities. Collaborations such as this can open the door to new resources, provide other tools to achieve greater economic flexibility and help us streamline startup processes that many entrepreneurs find to be daunting at best.
For the last 35 years, as an area, we have worked diligently to become an “overnight” success. During that time, while the focus was on big opportunities which many worked to see succeed, there have been a wealth of small and medium sized successes. We can truly build more of these.
I’m a baseball fan and a couple seasons ago my Giants beat the Brewers 10 to 1, with 16 hits and no home runs. So let’s look at our hits. Leading the parade are the many young entrepreneurs with new businesses like Seven Devils Brewery, Painted Zebra Boutique, So it Goes Coffeehouse, Time Bomb Exchange and Epuerto, to mention a few. Also we have next generation business folk taking over established firms like Art Signs, Tri-County Plumbing, North Bend Lanes and K-Dock radio, and growing them to new levels. Add to this vibrant 100 year old and almost 100-year-old firms like Farr’s Hardware and Sause Bros Inc., world class health care, Native American enterprises and a college in tune with the times. In this gem of the Oregon coast, our greatest resource is our people. Their spirit is continuing to rebound from being a helpless victim to the confidence that we can chart our own future again.
With our coastal location, natural assets and entrepreneurial spirit, we can and should see sustained growth. So with apologies to James Earl Jones and Field of Dreams, let me close with this.
“People will come Ray. They’ll come to Coos County for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They will arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for a sense of place. They’ll pass over money without even thinking about it; for it is money they have and peace they lack. They’ll love the area and its opportunities. It’ll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The expectations will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.
“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been our coast. America’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But the coast has marked the time. It reminds us of all that once was good and could be again. Oh people will come Ray. People will most definitely come.”
