A community tradition was born in 1987 when the Friends of Shore Acres decided to "string a few lights" to help celebrate the holidays. That first season, 6,000 miniature lights, one large Christmas tree and the decorated Garden House drew 9,000 visitors.
Now, after a COVID shutdown in 2020, it was recently announced that Holiday Lights at Shore Acres is back for 2021, bringing magic to the Coast. With 325,000 LED lights - many decorated Christmas trees, lighted sculptures, entertainment in the pavilion and a beautifully decorated Garden House, it draws 40,000 to 50,000 visitors each season. Inside the Garden House, scrolls of names are a tribute to business supporters and the more than 1,500 volunteers who make it happen.
So, beginning Thanksgiving day through the entire month of December, plan to make the trip to Shore Acres for Holiday Lights. Don’t forget to sign the registry in the Garden House and enjoy the free hot spiced cider and cookies.
But why bring that up now? To remind you of this wonderful event and have you mark your calendars for the light stringing at Shore Acres which starts in October and lasts for up to six weekends. Anyone is welcome to come on out and participate. Just show up at 10 a.m. on either Saturday or Sunday, and they will give you a job. Hey, you even get a free lunch.
Holiday Lights is the premiere annual project of the Friends of Shore Acres. All of the Friends’ activities are done in cooperation with Shore Acres State Park and the Sunset Bay Management Unit. The outstanding cooperation of everyone involved sets an excellent example for other similar groups to follow. So, come join the fun again this Fall.
