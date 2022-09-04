As we emerge from the pandemic, there seem to be a multitude of common challenges we all are facing. These range from staffing to securing adequate supplies to renewing customer service to getting folks comfortable in going out in public to much more. As a Chamber of Commerce, who believes “Our Business is helping your Business,” we began looking for ways to meet your needs. We found that energy and strength within our membership. With a widespread collaboration to use those talents, a pilot series of short, issue specific workshops have been put together. These we call Business Builders.
The first get together, focused on “Customer Service in the Post COVID World” will be held Tuesday, September 6th from 11 am to 3 pm at North Bend Lanes/Back Alley Pub & Grill. It will explore opportunities to improve customer experiences at our regional businesses, in hopes of generating more great recommendations and word-of-mouth referrals for your operation. That creates more sales revenue, increases net income and grows jobs. Presentations will highlight the ways that customers and customer service have changed due to the pandemic, while giving participants tools to adapt to those changes. Speakers at this session will be Rian Martinsen, Business Partner Oregon Cost with BBSI, Michael Laffey, Director of Marketing and Communication with the Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park and Janice Langlinais, Executive Director of the Coos Bay North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau. This pilot series is being offered at no cost to the participants. Lunch and meeting space, for this session, has been generously donated by Mark Mattecheck of North Bend Lanes/Back Alley Grill & Pub.
