Isn’t it amazing how quickly time passes and what is important to community life changes? Do you remember Vollsted Volkswagen or the Emporium or the Hub in downtown Coos Bay? Change, that is directed with vision, can chart a course to a great future.
In a study about nations, it was asked, is a nation’s positive image of its future a function of its success or is its success a function of its positive image of its future? What they found was, in all cases, significant vision preceded significant success. Many nations began their climb to greatness without the right resources, population base or strategic advantages. What they did have was a detailed, extensive and significant vision of what they could become.
This is also true about communities, businesses and even you. So, how about helping detail our vision for Oregon’s Bay Area.
What are the most noticeable differences you would like to see here in 2030? What would be different? How will the population mix differ from what it is now?
What lifestyle changes have taken place? How will these differences affect your city? How will local government be different? What would it be like to live here? What would be the same?
This is an election year and you can make your biggest impact on that future by voting. Understand what motivated each candidate to run for office. What is their vision for our Bay Area? What role do they think business plays in ensuring a positive future for Oregon’s Bay Area and Coos County. What do they see as the greatest challenges we face in keeping our community livable while growing and progressing?
What professional experience, business activities or community involvement do they believe best demonstrates their skills as an effective leader, policy maker and gifted with the ability to form collaborate partnerships?
This is really the first step in creating our own future. Find the answers and vote!
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
