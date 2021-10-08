Our area has been dealing with the impact of a tough economy for a long time. Over 25 years ago, a group of chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched.
The 29th annual Bay Area Economic Outlook Forum will be held on Friday, December 10, starting at 6:45 a.m. at The Mill Casino, utilizing a hybrid format of both in house and virtual participation. While 75 individuals will be attending in the Salmon Room with our speakers, we will also be streaming the program, similar to last year’s Forum, providing an opportunity for online participation. South coast residents will be able to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.
The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. The schedule for our 2021 program is very similar to previous year’s, with the continued use of an introductory speaker. That speaker will be Representative Boomer Wright focused on the Oregon legislature’s Coastal Caucus. After the introductory piece, our Oregon Employment Department economist, Guy Tauer, appears on the agenda. The three areas of local updates this year will include major employers, like the Bay Area Hospital and the timber industry, together with a review of the extensive economic development interest we are currently seeing in Oregon’s Bay Area. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight two operations that worked through the COVID-19 challenges and are part of our local success. Economist John Mitchell, our keynote presentation, remains our final speaker of the Forum. John Bacon, Southwestern Oregon Community College, will be our emcee for the program.
So, mark it down, December 10, watch for the registration forms about mid November. Oh, this forum is open to all interested individuals.
