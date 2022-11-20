Timm Slater

Our area has been dealing with the impact of a tough economy for a long time. Over 30 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched.

The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum is scheduled for Friday December 9th from 6:45 to 11:00 am at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.

