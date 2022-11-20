Our area has been dealing with the impact of a tough economy for a long time. Over 30 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched.
The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum is scheduled for Friday December 9th from 6:45 to 11:00 am at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.
The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center look at the many development projects planned and happening around the Bay. Two of the local updates will involve the City of Coos Bay and City of North Bend sharing housing current and planned projects together with other expected commercial developments. The other Local Update involves the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay discussing the coming Containerized Cargo project on the North Spit. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory presentation from Businessman and Mayor Joe Benetti on the economic developments and changes seen over his 40 years in the community. Pamela de Jong, Edward Jones Investments, will be our emcee for the program.
So mark it down, December 9th, watch for the registration forms in your email box shortly. Oh, and this Forum is open to all interested individuals, so get your ticket today!
