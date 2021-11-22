A life changing movie, to many of my generation, was Smokey and the Bandit. It introduced us to the Pontiac Trans Am. For over 25 years following that movie, I collected articles, pictures and books on the TA. I watched its styles and horsepower change. Finally, I found a late model in perfect shape, low miles and a great price. To everyone’s surprise, I brought it. At long last, a dream realized.
Over the years, your chamber has been the source of many dreams realized. Leadership Coos was formed to educate community members to the many facets of our area. It also had a goal to help produce the next set of community leaders. Today you find its graduates leading local business, government and agencies. The Tourism committee began with a focus to extend the seasons people come to visit us. They also believed tourism could become a significant part of our local economy. Their success has proved them right.
The Workforce & Education Committee has a vision to build a bridge between the business and education community while engaging all students in career opportunities they need to reach and succeed in the jobs of tomorrow. In addition, their mission is that the Chamber Workforce & Education Committee, through local business involvement, will work to enhance our community education system for students to successfully enter the workforce. Also they celebrate outstanding “educators” annually, at all levels of participation in the schooling process of our children. From that group, the committee selects and honors an Educator of the Year. Last year, Workforce & Education added a scholarship program for students from North Bend High School, Marshfield High School and Southwestern Oregon Community College. While funding depended on drawings and donations in part, they created an interesting and fun, “Pie in the Face” aspect of the fundraiser. The committee is truly making the connection of education to business.
So, who will be the next “Workforce & Education Committee” or “Tourism Committee” or “Leadership Coos,” the new dream realized of this chamber year? Our community has many needs and opportunities that you, as a chamber member, can make happen. Come on down and we will find the Team for you.
Remember our business is helping your Business.
