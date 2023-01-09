Timm Slater

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Often you have heard me say that the Chamber’s strength comes from utilizing the vast collective experiences and energy of our diverse membership of over 540 businesses.

So how do we do that? In many ways, it’s through their participation on one of our teams. Let me re-introduce you to those committee opportunities we expect to be active in 2023.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments