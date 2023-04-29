Timm Slater

National Tourism week is May 7th through May 13th.

Since we have company coming, the 101 Clean Up Brigade is back. It has been organized, by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, to clean up Highway 101 on Saturday April 29th.

