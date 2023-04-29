National Tourism week is May 7th through May 13th.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 2:25 am
National Tourism week is May 7th through May 13th.
Since we have company coming, the 101 Clean Up Brigade is back. It has been organized, by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, to clean up Highway 101 on Saturday April 29th.
We have the highway broken into areas to be covered by the trash teams. At 8:00 am, Saturday, we will all gather in the north gravel parking lot at the Mill Casino—Hotel & RV Park to register. There will be a limited amount of gloves, tools and collection containers, so if you those please plan to bring them. From there you will travel to your clean up section and gather that debris from 9 am to noon. When your three-hour shift is done, everyone will head back to our point of beginning at the Mill’s north parking lot for a hot dog lunch, provided by our friends at the Mill Casino. Look for the Yurt. Also the awarding of the Trash Trophy will take place to that team that found and collected the most litter of any form. The day of clean up is finished with a Taking out the Trash Parade at 1 pm.
If you don’t have a team and still want to help, come on down to the starting point on Saturday, April 29th, and we will match you up with a team to help make Oregon’s Bay Area sparkle! Please give the Chamber a call for any additional information you might need.
If you think your business isn’t tourist related, think again. In 2019, for example, Coos County visitors spent $43 million on entertainment and recreation. They spent over $30 million in retail stores and another $26 million in grocery stores. In total, visitors spent some $277 million in Coos County.
So hey, let’s all get out and spruce up the Highway. Company is coming!
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, remember Our Business is Helping Your Business. And like us on Facebook.
