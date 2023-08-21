Timm Slater

Isn’t it amazing how quickly time passes and what is important to community life changes? Do you remember Western Auto or the Emporium or the Hub in downtown Coos Bay? Change, that is directed with vision, can chart a course to a great future.

In a study about nations, it was asked, is a nation’s positive image of its future a function of its success or is its success a function of its positive image of its future? What they found was, in all cases, significant vision preceded significant success. Many nations began their climb to greatness without the right resources, population base or strategic advantages. What they did have was a detailed, extensive and significant vision of what they could become. This is also true about communities, businesses and even you. So, how about helping detail our vision for Oregon’s Bay Area.

