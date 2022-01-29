The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet was set for the last Saturday of January. With the pandemic restrictions on business and community operations, an actual gathering could not happen by the end of the month. So we have rescheduled the event for March 19.
Besides acknowledging the officers, board members, and committee chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration.
Although the banquet will not be held until the end of March, one of the main events of the evening, we need your help with right now. Citizen of the Year is an honor that is given to a member of our community, who, by consistently giving of their time, energy and resources, has made Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live. For 2020, that award went to Deena Gisholt, who has focused much of her community volunteer work on the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce programs and projects. Deena leads by example and invites you to come along. She is a successful business person, but her main business is people and this community.
Additionally, the Business of the Year award is given to a business that has exhibited excellence in products and customer service; contributed time, manpower and resources to community improvement projects; and made significant contributions toward a healthy economy through excellence in employee relationships and training. Last year the award went to Tom’s Bulldog Automotive, well known for their excellent service and professional quality. Beyond business their focus is community, demonstrated in many many ways.
So how can you help affect these two awards for 2021? By making a nomination for someone or business which you think meets those standards. Nominations are now open through February 25 for both of these honors. Give us a call, look on the website or stop by the chamber office on Central Avenue in Coos Bay and we can get the nomination forms to you.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
