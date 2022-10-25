To ensure that business succeeds and thrives in the Bay Area and key community projects facilitated, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) is committed to the following Strategic Objectives:
Create a strong local economy
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 12:10 am
Through supporting the retention and growth of existing local business, focusing on tourism opportunities, supporting industrial development in our area, facilitating new business wanting to relocate here & streamlining the state and local permitting process.
Promote the Community
Through using a positive area marketing message both internally and externally, promoting Oregon’s Adventure Coast, by collaborating with other agencies on product/area branding and by supporting the area’s visitor centers.
Provide Networking Opportunities
The Chamber is the hub of information for business & community, utilizing events like Business after Hours, Wednesday Business Connection, the Economic Outlook Forum, the Chamber Awards Banquet and more, to spread that word, while providing time for businesses to connect.
Represent Business Issues
By advocating for business issues at all levels of government, continuing to research and take positions on issues important to business and community, and by strengthening lobbying efforts with the state.
Build a strong Chamber
Engage new & active members in our committee activities and events; provide a mentoring program to ensure their success and incorporate best practices from Chambers around the state to continue our growth and effectiveness into the future.
Our Focus Areas in 2022
• Chamber Teams—build a regular informational forum on team activities
• Communication—expanded use of social media, apps and outreach to our community
• Membership—create a Chamber 101 course and video to better tell our story to members and potential members.
• Advocacy—determine current business needs and craft a working response to address those at all level
The key ingredient to achieving these goals is you the Chamber member. It is your knowledge and willingly given volunteer time which enables your Chamber to make positive differences in both our business climate and community. Thanks to all of you active in these efforts. If you haven’t that opportunity yet, give us a call and we have a spot for you.
Remember, Our Business is Helping your Business and like us on Facebook.
