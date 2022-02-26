When I first ran for city council, many years ago, I was looking for a way to convey the commitment and energy I thought a councilor should have. While looking through a local antique store, I found an early ‘40s book on the Little Red Hen. As you recall, she found some wheat grains. She then asked for help in planting, tending, harvesting, processing and baking the product. But she found no one was interested in working to get the prize—warm fresh bread. So she did it herself and made a difference. That’s the attitude of success.
Your Bay Area Chamber has a whole flock of little red hens and roosters. We are truly benefiting by the “mountains of bread” they are producing.
The Legislative Action Team, hardworking and successful in prior sessions, is actively participating in the 2022 legislative short session to promote business and community. In a session of only 35 days, issues are tracked daily as the LAT works through the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce lobby team to have an impact, uses of the VoterVoice system to convey positions to those in Salem and builds a strong working relationship with our legislators.
Through Leadership Coos, in its 32nd year, participants are once again gaining a comprehensive awareness of our area, its businesses and services available, as they prepare for new opportunities as community leaders.
The Ambassadors are increasingly visible at new business openings, membership outreach and, as COVID restrictions allow, hosting those wonderful Business after Hours each month.
The Marketing team maintains an active social media program and has developed content and formats for communication among members and local outreach.
That’s just a snapshot of the many, many active committees and services your chamber has going on right now. If you haven’t found a place to plant your seeds to make a difference, why not check us out today?
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
(Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.)
In these challenging times, as we focus on our friends and neighbors, I have had an experience that I’d like to share with you. A local church has a free clothing give away prior to school starting. It had become an annual tradition with them each year until COVID hit in 2020. The clothes must be good, as some used to camp out the night before to be first in line. The real story of what went on was the people. So let me share a few of those with you from a couple years back.
A little girl, after looking at the shoes available, exclaimed, “Oh mama, they don’t have any holes.” A man thanked the women that were working in the program saying, “did you do this before?” “yes, we had a similar program last year.” “I guess I didn’t notice last year because I had my mill job and everything was all right. This year I’m being retrained at SWOCC to be a welder. So far I haven’t lost my house or car. I got the kids coats for the winter, but I burnt holes in mine at class and haven’t had the money to replace it.”
He pulled a coat from his sack and put it on. “Doesn’t this fit good? Thank you.” One lady came here from Colorado with only the clothes on her back. She found two suits and said, “what a wonderful thing this is. Now I can go to my job interview looking nice. Thank you.” Lastly, a little girl about 10 years old came. She asked three times if the clothes and shoes were free. “Yes” was the reply. “Not even a nickel or a dime?” “No.” Then she picked out two pair of high heel shoes, a long blue dress and a fur trimmed blouse. She asked again, “are these free?” Yes, you can have anything you can use. “Oh no, these aren’t for me. I have a friend who lives next door. She has cerebral palsy and can’t leave her room much and she loves to play dress up.”
She said her friend would be so glad. And the stories went on and on. What this points out is we don’t have to look to a third world country to find need. People are hungry, people are in need of clothes and in need of friends right here, right now.
As we have heard throughout the past couple years of the pandemic, we are all in this together. So take some time to see those needs and do something about them. Continue that story of caring repeated again and again in 2020 and 2021. At the chamber, we believe a caring community is what we should always be.
Remember, our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In