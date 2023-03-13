Timm Slater

It’s almost Spring! Our thoughts turn to the daffodils, baseball and getting ready for visitors. Isn’t it amazing how your spirits rise with all that late afternoon daylight? Who do you expect to see enjoying our beaches, sand dunes, mountain bike trails or bistros? Seems like most people begin to travel in the Spring time.

If you think your business isn’t a tourist related business, think again. In 2019 Coos County visitors spent $43 million on entertainment and recreation. They spent over $30 million in retail stores and another $26 million in grocery stores. In total, visitors spent some $277 million in Coos County and guess what, it’s your employees that keep them coming back.



