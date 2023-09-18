Timm Slater

It’s Fall! Our thoughts turn to the college football, cleaning gutters and getting ready for visitors. Isn’t it amazing to have pumpkins, turkey and Santa Claus in just over 60 days? Who do you expect to see for that family dinner or your tradition of storm or whale watching? So people travel, even in the Fall.

If you think your business isn’t a tourist related business, think again. In 2022 Coos County visitors spent $36 million on entertainment and recreation. They spent over $30 million in retail stores and another $28 million in grocery stores. In total, visitors spent some $296 million in Coos County and guess what, it’s your employees that keep them coming back.

