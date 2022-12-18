The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet is set for Saturday, January 27. Besides acknowledging the officers, board members, and committee chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, we have a variety of awards and recognitions which truly make this a community celebration.
We’ll talk more about the banquet as the time gets closer, but one of the main events of the evening, we need your help with right now. Citizen of the Year is an honor that is given to a member of our community, who, by consistently giving of their time, energy and resources, has made Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live. For 2021 that award went to Jamar Ruff. He is involved in many organizations serving a variety of local needs - as a volunteer with the Community Health Improvement Plan's Food & Nutrition Group, HIV Alliance, Southern Oregon Coast Pride, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, and the Coquille Valley Seed Community; as a homeless advocate; as a networker and community connector; as a youth mentor; and so much more.
Additionally, the Business of the Year award is given to a business that has exhibited excellence in products and customer service; contributed time, manpower and resources to community improvement projects; and made significant contributions toward a healthy economy through excellence in employee relationships and training. Last year the award went to the Epuerto. Their international team develops cyberspace use to effectively meet the needs of business, organizations and independent operations. Beyond business, they have a strong dedication to community aiding in effective communication for non-profits using the web and also a dedication to the area’s youth. Their sports program, which started with a soccer league, now includes basketball, volleyball, track & field and more.
So how can you help affect these two awards? By making a nomination for someone or business which you think meets those standards. Nominations are now open through January 13th for both of these honors. Give us a call, look on our website or stop by the Chamber office on Central Avenue in Coos Bay and we can get the nomination forms to you.
