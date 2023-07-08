Summer is finally here! After you’ve celebrated our independence with fireworks at the Mill Casio on July 3rd followed with the fireworks display in downtown Coos Bay on July 4th and before you head out on a vacation, take a look at all the things going on at home, just in the month of July.
The little Theatre on the Bay hosts great country music at the Little Ole Opry, weekends from July 8th through July 30th. North Bend holds their quarterly Sip & Stroll on Friday night the 21st with the proceeds going to the Main Street program to continue to deliver Community Main Street events. The 44th annual Oregon Coast Music festival kicks off with a free concert at Mingus Park Saturday July 15th followed by performances at different venues through July to the 299h. Saturday July 22nd at noon, there is another free concert of Celtic music and Dancing in the gardens at Shore Acres. This year, why not see all the performances.
