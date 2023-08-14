Folks talk about this time of year being the dog days, a period of inactivity in the hot summertime. But unless that dog is a racing greyhound, that’s not the way your chamber sees August. This is a big month for organizing, planning and setting the stage for our many activities that fill the fall. Let me share a few of those with you.
• Taking Care of Business XIII, (our bowling fundraiser) will be held Thursday August 24th at North Bend Lanes. It will be a great night of fun, fellowship, marginal bowling and so much more.
• Leadership Coos is finalizing its 34th class, and completing the program logistics to start on September 12th.
• The annual Board of Directors election for seven spots covering the term of 2024-2026, is working through the nomination process in preparation for a September election.
• The Wednesday Business Connection will return on Wednesday September 6th in the Salmon room at the Mill. We are currently scheduling speakers for the entire WBC season.
• The Business Development & Support Team is currently developing an set of six Business Builders presentations, beginning in January 2024, to enhance your operations.
• The 31st Economic Outlook Forum is set for December 8th. The initial planning meeting to identify speakers and businesses to participate will be held toward the end of August.
• Content development and ad sales for the 2024 Business Directory and Community Profile will begin in early August. You will hear more about this opportunity soon.
• And Business after Hours, that two-hour open house featuring your business, on the fourth Thursday of each month, is now scheduling for 2024.
Lots of great things developing right now and lots of opportunities for you to be involved. Give me a call at the Chamber office and we will get you into the action!
