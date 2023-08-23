Things are getting extra cheesy at the Front Street Food Truck Court thanks to a new addition to the food truck crew.
The Big Cheese offers a variety of very cheesy items including specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, cheesy burgers and more.
The owners of the new food truck said they were so impressed with the Food Truck Court that they decided to open one of their own.
Simon Alonzo opened The Big Cheese with his brother and sister-in-law Chris and Kaycie Alonzo.
“They make it such a nice environment that we really don't have any plans on going anywhere else,” Alonzo said.
The new food truck owner said he and his fellow Big Cheese owners liked the food truck court so much they rented the space months before they were able to open their new food truck trailer.
“They were building just such a great community of food trucks and they had such a positive environment that we rented the space several months before we actually moved in,” Alonzo said.
The Big Cheese menu has been evolving since their inception, and continues to evolve, he said.
“We primarily opened with a big grilled cheese menu because we wanted something that just wasn't in town,” Alonzo said. “But now there's a few other cheesy items as well. We decided to do a simple, classic, really good burger.”
The Big Cheese employees grind of all their own meat, hand cut their pickles and have a specialty brioche bun shipped in for their burgers.
Specialty grilled cheese sandwiches have included a classic with American, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and other melty sandwiches such as buffalo chicken, pastrami and pizza melts, as well as a jalapeno popper, turkey bacon and bacon and cheddar melt sandwiches.
They also offer a few not-so cheesy items, sides and “little cheese” items for kids.
The Big Cheese owners said they are perfecting their current menu items while developing more creative specialty items.
So far, patrons have been very supportive, Alonzo said.
“The community has been amazing and we've had so many customers come back and back again and tell us how much they love our food, and that's been exciting,” Alonzo said.
