Crescent City, California is rightly known as a tourist destination. With miles of beaches to the west, giant redwoods to the east, sea lions and seals that can be seen every day and plenty of things to do between, it is no surprise people plan their vacations arounds trips to Crescent City.
I have been to Crescent City more than a dozen times over the last six months, and every time I am drawn to something amazing. I have visited the beaches, stared at the sea lions, taken pictures of redwoods and always been amazed at what I can see.
But I am always looking for hidden spots that are a little off the radar. And sometimes you get lucky.
In January, I visited Crescent City during king tides, so I was looking for a place to take pictures of the highest tide of the year. As I drove along with the beach to my side, I stopped a couple of times to take pictures. And then I noticed this little road off to my left that drove down to the beach. So, I followed it down and found a little wonder land.
Known to locals as Preston Island, what I found was different than anything else around. There’s a small parking area at the bottom, with beaches on both sides. But directly west, heading out into the ocean is something I’ve seen nowhere else.
For hundreds of feet, what looks like volcanic rock moves out into the ocean. As you walk out, you have to find your own way as tide pools are everywhere. Many are small, just a few feet across, but some are big enough you have to find a new direction to stay dry.
The tide pools are different than those near Coos Bay. While filled with crystal-clear water, there seems to be little in them. I saw no crabs, no fish, no sea anemones, just water. I’m sure someone with an eye better trained than mine could find life in the pools, but for me it felt like walking into a different universe.
The real treat was along the edges. During king tide, and again on subsequent visits, the waves crashed into the rocks, creating massive splashes of water pouring onto the rocks.
I desperately tried to take great pictures and mostly failed. Patience is probably not my greatest virtue, so I was always spinning and snapping photos just after the waves hit. For someone with more patience, and a willingness to wait with a camera trained at one spot until the wave hits, there is probably great photos to be taken.
I wandered around the rocks for more than hour before I realized it. Just the sound of the waves crashing, the feeling of the power of the water and the belief that something amazing was just ahead kept me going.
Like many along the South Coast, I am drawn to the ocean. And this spot in Crescent City has drawn me back many times. You feel like you’re in a different world when you’re surrounded on three sides by waves crashing into rocks. It reminded me how small we all really are in comparison to the greatness of nature.
Preston Island has a long history in Crescent City. Originally Preston Peak, the area was a sacred site for the Tolowa Nation. Years ago, the peak was mined, and the rocks removed from it became the jetty in Crescent City. What was left was Preston Island, its many tide pools and a place that has a allure of its own today.
A couple of notes. While there are sandy beaches on both sides, you will need good shoes to go out onto the rocks. The rocks are sharp and require some scrambling to move around on. I would also advise against getting too close to any of the edges. The power of the waves kept me from getting too close myself.
To get there, follow Highway 101 from Coos Bay through Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. After you reach California, continue on Highway 101 into Crescent City. Turn right on Front Street, which has signs for beaches, and continue until the road ends. Turn right onto Pebble Beach Drive and keep a close eye out for the small road that juts off to the left.
Crescent City is a little more than three hours away, but there is enough to do to keep you entertained for hours.
