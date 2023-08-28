Join us for the greatest party to wrap up summer, The Bay Area Fun Festival. The event is sponsored by the Coos Bay Downtown Association and takes place Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th in downtown Coos Bay.

Enjoy fun activities including a parade, shopping, tasty food, car cruise, Prefontaine Memorial Run, Pre Run for Kids, and live entertainment.

BAFF poster 2023
