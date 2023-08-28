Join us for the greatest party to wrap up summer, The Bay Area Fun Festival. The event is sponsored by the Coos Bay Downtown Association and takes place Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th in downtown Coos Bay.
Enjoy fun activities including a parade, shopping, tasty food, car cruise, Prefontaine Memorial Run, Pre Run for Kids, and live entertainment.
Enjoy all the fun activities in downtown Coos Bay including one of the largest vendor markets and parade on the Oregon Coast. Vendors will line the streets of Central Avenue between Hwy 101 and 4th Street. The Fun Festival Parade will wind through the streets of downtown Coos Bay starting at 1:00 pm. Watch to see which float will win the best executed theme “Under the Sea in 2023!”
The 42nd annual Prefontaine Memorial Run is exciting and brings people from all over the globe to the bay area. This 10K run honors Coos Bay’s native son, Steve Prefontaine, who changed the running world before his untimely death. The run follows his traditional running route and is scheduled for 10am on Saturday, September 16th. The Pre Run 5K starts at 9:45am on Saturday. The Pre Run for Kids will take place on Sunday, September 17th at 1:00pm.
If you enjoy vintage automobiles, you’ll be in heaven at the Rotary Cruz the Coos and Show ‘n Shine sponsored by the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club. The Show ‘n Shine takes place at the Mill Casino Saturday from 11am-3pm. The Cruz The Coos will take you back to those happy days of the 1950s. Up to 500 classic cars and trucks will take to the streets of downtown Coos Bay Saturday starting at 6pm. Bring your chair and listen to classic “cruisin’ tunes”.
Throughout the festival, enjoy the music while you visit local craft and food vendors. The music features some of your favorite local bands and new bands from a far as well.
Applications for vendors and the parade are still being accepted and can be found on the CBDA’s website coosbaydowntown.com. For any additional information contact Holly Boardman at (541) 266-9706 or by email at director@coosbaydowntown.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In