NORTH BEND — The annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration has been cancelled this year due to social distancing concerns amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park in North Bend announced the cancellation via its Facebook page Tuesday morning. The event, which brings thousands of people to Coos County from all over the region, would have entered its 17th year on the South Coast later this summer.
Katherine Hoppe, the tourism and content manager for The Mill Casino, said after further examination of the event and comparing its activities with the current COVID-19 safety regulations that it would be very difficult to follow the state’s best recommendations especially when it comes to social distancing.
“To the community and the folks who support us we are so grateful that they come to share in our culture,” said Hoppe. “We’re grateful that they honor and celebrate with us. It’s not just about having wonderful salmon, but it’s about (people’s) desire to learn more about the Coquille Indian Tribe and other tribes in Oregon. It’s heartwarming.”
The event, which each year celebrates the heritage of the Coquille Indian Tribe as well as other Pacific Northwest tribes at The Mill Casino, features a wide range of Native American exhibits, food and music.
Tribal members share with visitors their traditions and culture through a number of Native American dances, drumming performances and live demonstrations of traditional artisan craftwork. The event’s traditional salmon baked meal and canoe races are among some of its most popular activities.
Despite the event itself being canceled, Hoppe said information and videos related to last year’s celebration will be available on The Mill-Casino’s website and Facebook page.
Community members and visitors are encouraged to watch the videos and learn more about the meaning behind the annual event as a way to stay connected with the traditions and cultures of the region’s indigenous people.
The Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration is expected to return next year.
