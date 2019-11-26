Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Meal
COOS BAY — Salvation Army will be having its annual free community Thanksgiving meal at its office on 1155 Flanagan Ave. in Empire on Thursday, Nov. 28. The meal will be from 12 to 2 p.m., and all are welcome. Salvation Army is happy to deliver to those who are not able to leave their homes; call 541-888-5202 to schedule.
“Salvation Army provides an oasis for people to come and relax and enjoy good food and community,” said Dennis Stumpf with the Salvation Army.
South Coast Gospel Mission offers dinner, clothing
COOS BAY — "If you’re hungry – we’d like to feed you. If you need a warm jacket – we’d like to clothe you."
The South Coast Gospel Mission will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, at the mission. The mission is located behind Coos Bay Toyota, at 1999 N. Seventh St., Coos Bay.
No one should goes hungry this holiday. Financial support is needed to purchase the food and supplies to prepare the meal for those less fortunate.
People can also donate online and check out the services the mission provides for the homeless at www.southcoastgospelmission.org.
For more information, call South Coast Gospel Mission at 541-269-5017.
Lakeside to hold potluck Thanksgiving meal
LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Senior Center will be hosting its fourth annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The meal will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the senior center, behind City Hall on North Lake Road. The meal will include turkey, ham and all the traditional fixings. The event is free to everyone in the community and deliveries can be made to homebound residents.
Residents needing their food delivered should contact Julie at the senior center and fill out a form. Forms can also be delivered, if needed.
The senior center is looking for volunteers to help prepare the meal the day before, and to serve it on Thanksgiving Day. To volunteer, contact the senior center.
For years the Lakeside Lions Club would host the community's Thanksgiving dinner. However, roughly three years ago they were unable to do Thanksgiving and had to cancel their event. A group of community members took it upon themselves to host the dinner, reaching out for donations and preparing everything themselves in a "stone soup potluck." This new tradition continued the next year, with more people getting involved and even more people coming for the meal.
This year's meal is funded by community donations and fundraising efforts.
Reedsport churches offer community Thanksgiving dinner
REEDSPORT — Thanksgiving time has come, and the Lower Umpqua Ministerial Association welcomes the community to enjoy a festive dinner together at the Lower Umpqua Senior Center.
The dinner will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at 460 Winchester Ave. The meal is free to everyone in the community and includes a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.
Deliveries can be ordered for homebound residents right up to the day of the event. Residents wanting to request a delivery are asked to contact 541-271-3379.
For the last 30 years, the community meal has been done through a joint effort of all the churches in Reedsport. LUMA is a group of Christian churches in the Reedsport area that work together to impact the cities of Gardiner, Reedsport, and Winchester Bay.
All invited to Thanksgiving Holiday Meal
BANDON — Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a free meal on Thanksgiving.
Bandon Holiday Meals volunteers will be serving the 2019 Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at The Barn, located at 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon.
Holiday Meals started more than 30 years ago as a way for the community to enjoy the holiday with one another and get to know their neighbors, and that is still the spirit of the event. Volunteers and businesses donate food items and/or time to serve community members. The meal consists of turkey and ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, yams, green beans, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, rolls, assorted desserts and beverages (coffee, juice, water). Last year, more than 400 meals were served or delivered.
The meal is free, but donations will gladly be accepted at the door. Anyone in the Bandon area who is homebound and unable to attend the community meal can pre-order a Thanksgiving dinner, and Holiday Meals will have it delivered.
Those who are homebound can call Colleen Wiesel at 916-221-0318 to order a Thanksgiving meal for delivery. To volunteer, call Ginny Hall at 541-404-4702. Organizers are asking for no dessert donations this year.
Thanksgiving meal in Gold Beach
GOLD BEACH — Anyone wanting to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast in the company of other members of the community is welcome to a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 28.
The event — which includes turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and desserts — is hosted by the Curry Fair Friends and is served by many volunteers.
In previous years, it has attracted more than 500 diners.
The meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m. in Docia Sweet Hall at the Event Center on the Beach at 29392 Ellensburg Ave. (U.S. Highway 101) in Gold Beach.
For more information, call 541-247-4541 or send an email to curryfair@gmail.com.