Joe Benetti, mayor of Coos Bay

As I look back over the last couple of years, there is little doubt that these have been challenging and stressful times in our community, state, and country. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in suffering with sickness, loss of life, and the lingering restrictions, have all been difficult to say the least. If that wasn’t enough, the political discord in our country has resulted in anger and anxiety for many within our community.

   

It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is upon us once again. Despite COVID-19 and a contentious political environment, I believe we have a lot to be thankful for. As I reflect upon the holiday, I am mindful that it is an occasion of celebration, the gathering of family and friends, and a time to give thanks for what we do have.

As a member of this community, I am thankful for the ongoing investment in our schools, some newly built homes and apartments, along with more homes under construction or in the planning stages, the construction of new buildings and renovations to many older buildings, as well as the various road improvements and wastewater infrastructure projects. I am also thankful to be your mayor, and I believe we are all blessed to have such great city staff, and an exemplary group of volunteers here in Coos Bay! The collective work of our volunteers truly makes a difference. Without them, the services our community deserves and expects, simply would not be possible.

The following is a list (by position) of those who generously donate their time and talents to our community through volunteering with the city:

City Council / Urban Renewal Agency

Mayor Joe Benetti

Council President Rob Miles

City Councilor Lucinda DiNovo

City Councilor Drew Farmer

City Councilor Stephanie Kilmer

City Councilor Carmen Matthews

City Councilor Sarah Stephens

Budget Committee

Harold Folker

Steve Horne

Florence Pourtal-Stevens

Sara Stephens

Fredrick Taylor

Ali Mageehon

Colleen Sutton

Design Assistance Team

Judith Lousier

MJ Koreiva

Andrew Locati

Ariann Lyons

Sarah Recken

Library Board

Gina Sutherland

Curt Benward

Janice Langlinais

Bob More

James Moore

Alissa Pruess

Peggy Christensen

Rob Miles (council rep.)

Library Facility Steering Committee

Drew Farmer

Alissa Pruess

Curt Benward

Bob More

Doug Wuerth

Marie Benton

Sami Pierson

Rodger Craddock

Robert Miles

Library Foundation

Susan Anderson

Marie Benton

Curt Benward

Melanie Bloom

Robert More

Margo Borstad

Steve Metz

Gina Sutherland

Christine Stole

Carol Ventgen

Doug Wuerth

Parks Commission

Bill Davis

Ariann Lyons

Colleen Sutton

Bev Meyers      

Sam Crowley

Bill Otton

Patty Scott

Carmen Matthews (council rep.)

Planning Commission

Amy Aguirre, Chair

Jim Berg             

Patrick Terry

Bill Davis

Jeff Marineau

Josh Stevens

Rex Miller

CB/NB Water Board

Melissa Cribbins

Charles Sharps, Ph. D.

Tree Board

Catherine Walworth

Meredith Childs

Carmen Matthews

Rex Miller

Cora Vandervelden

Haley Lagasse

Public Works Volunteers

Choshi Gardens

Beverly Meyers

Sonny Meyers

Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery

Scott Bengham

Robert Blackwell

Park Hosts

Donald Phillips

Linda Phillips

Marina Host

Fred Fisher

Police Department Volunteers

Reserve Officers

Officer Luke McGriff

Nathaniel Lyon

Disabled Parking Enforcement

Steven Moehring

David Sens

Chaplain

James Alexander

 Fire Department Volunteers

Volunteer Firefighters

Anthony Arton

Wyatt Cunningham

Christian Garcia

Amy Linder – Support Services

Scott LaFevre

Della McDermott

Johnathan Torres

Nick Winner

Mike White

Resident Interns

Tyler Easter

Rory Eck

Gabriel Foltz

Christopher Giraudo

Jace Haagen

Chase Howerton

Julien Temps

