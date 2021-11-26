As I look back over the last couple of years, there is little doubt that these have been challenging and stressful times in our community, state, and country. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in suffering with sickness, loss of life, and the lingering restrictions, have all been difficult to say the least. If that wasn’t enough, the political discord in our country has resulted in anger and anxiety for many within our community.
It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is upon us once again. Despite COVID-19 and a contentious political environment, I believe we have a lot to be thankful for. As I reflect upon the holiday, I am mindful that it is an occasion of celebration, the gathering of family and friends, and a time to give thanks for what we do have.
As a member of this community, I am thankful for the ongoing investment in our schools, some newly built homes and apartments, along with more homes under construction or in the planning stages, the construction of new buildings and renovations to many older buildings, as well as the various road improvements and wastewater infrastructure projects. I am also thankful to be your mayor, and I believe we are all blessed to have such great city staff, and an exemplary group of volunteers here in Coos Bay! The collective work of our volunteers truly makes a difference. Without them, the services our community deserves and expects, simply would not be possible.
The following is a list (by position) of those who generously donate their time and talents to our community through volunteering with the city:
City Council / Urban Renewal Agency
Mayor Joe Benetti
Council President Rob Miles
City Councilor Lucinda DiNovo
City Councilor Drew Farmer
City Councilor Stephanie Kilmer
City Councilor Carmen Matthews
City Councilor Sarah Stephens
Budget Committee
Harold Folker
Steve Horne
Florence Pourtal-Stevens
Sara Stephens
Fredrick Taylor
Ali Mageehon
Colleen Sutton
Design Assistance Team
Judith Lousier
MJ Koreiva
Andrew Locati
Ariann Lyons
Sarah Recken
Library Board
Gina Sutherland
Curt Benward
Janice Langlinais
Bob More
James Moore
Alissa Pruess
Peggy Christensen
Rob Miles (council rep.)
Library Facility Steering Committee
Drew Farmer
Alissa Pruess
Curt Benward
Bob More
Doug Wuerth
Marie Benton
Sami Pierson
Rodger Craddock
Robert Miles
Library Foundation
Susan Anderson
Marie Benton
Curt Benward
Melanie Bloom
Robert More
Margo Borstad
Steve Metz
Gina Sutherland
Christine Stole
Carol Ventgen
Doug Wuerth
Parks Commission
Bill Davis
Ariann Lyons
Colleen Sutton
Bev Meyers
Sam Crowley
Bill Otton
Patty Scott
Carmen Matthews (council rep.)
Planning Commission
Amy Aguirre, Chair
Jim Berg
Patrick Terry
Bill Davis
Jeff Marineau
Josh Stevens
Rex Miller
CB/NB Water Board
Melissa Cribbins
Charles Sharps, Ph. D.
Tree Board
Catherine Walworth
Meredith Childs
Carmen Matthews
Rex Miller
Cora Vandervelden
Haley Lagasse
Public Works Volunteers
Choshi Gardens
Beverly Meyers
Sonny Meyers
Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery
Scott Bengham
Robert Blackwell
Park Hosts
Donald Phillips
Linda Phillips
Marina Host
Fred Fisher
Police Department Volunteers
Reserve Officers
Officer Luke McGriff
Nathaniel Lyon
Disabled Parking Enforcement
Steven Moehring
David Sens
Chaplain
James Alexander
Fire Department Volunteers
Volunteer Firefighters
Anthony Arton
Wyatt Cunningham
Christian Garcia
Amy Linder – Support Services
Scott LaFevre
Della McDermott
Johnathan Torres
Nick Winner
Mike White
Resident Interns
Tyler Easter
Rory Eck
Gabriel Foltz
Christopher Giraudo
Jace Haagen
Chase Howerton
Julien Temps
