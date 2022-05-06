Mayor Jessica Engelke and the North Bend City Council recognized more than 70 city volunteers at Tuesday night’s meeting. Engelke said the city is proud to spotlight the invaluable and generous contributions of the volunteers. They positively impact our various boards and committees or throughout our many departments, including fire, police, parks, municipal pool and library.
