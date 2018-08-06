The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of the 380th Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16-week class training in survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 380 will graduate at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem on Friday, Aug 10.
Graduating members of BP380:
Police Officer Tyler Aplin, Central Point Police Department; Police Officer Jacob Baxter, Albany Police Department; Police Officer Lucas Blackwell, Eugene Police Department; Police Officer Michael Brelsford, Eugene Police Department' Police Officer Justin Brenner, McMinnville Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Garrett Burner, Linn County Sheriff's Office; Police Officer Jeffery Carden, Albany Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Alexandra Cheremnov, Marion County Sheriff's Office; Police Officer Ryan Coats, OHSU University Police; Deputy Sheriff Benjamin Conway, Lane County Sheriff's Office; Police Officer Michael Crabtree, Silverton Police Department; Police Officer Damien Dale, Portland Police Bureau; Police Officer Amber Daniels, Forest Grove Police Department; Police Officer Angela Egberg, Hillsboro Police Department; Police Officer Andy Gomez, Central Point Police Department; Police Officer Inna Inzhirova, Salem Police Department; Police Officer Marcos Jimenez, Hubbard Police Department; Police Officer David Joseph, Gresham Police Department; Police Officer Zachary Mailand, Talent Police Department; Police Officer Jaques Maritz, Sutherlin Police Department; Police Officer Robert Mitchell, Newberg-Dundee Police Department; Police Officer Jawhn Nilsen, Eugene Police Department; Police Officer Bennett Palmer, Myrtle Creek Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Christopher Reese, Linn County Sheriff's Office; Police Officer Marcus Risteen, Keizer Police Department; Police Officer Gregory Shipley, Salem Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Matthew Shrives, Lane County Sheriff's Office; Police Officer Benjamin Snell, Gervais Police Department; Police Officer Cody Snidow, Lincoln City Police Department; Police Officer Alec Swindling, Eugene Police Department; Police Officer Peter Teague, Albany Police Department; Police Officer Tyler Tremain, Eugene Police Department; Police Officer James Trevizo, Eugene Police Department; Police Officer Marcelo Valenzuela, Tualatin Police Department; Police Officer David Vansant, Salem Police Department; Police Officer Michael Wakefield, Molalla Police Department; Police Officer Nicole Watanabe, Salem Police Department; Police Officer Trevor Williamson, Eugene Police Department; Police Officer Asa Wolphagen, Salem Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Jacob Woods, Linn County Sheriff's Office.