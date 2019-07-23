COOS COUNTY — The 4th Annual Southern Oregon Coast Pride Weekend is bringing a community together over two packed days of celebration.
“It’s been 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, but this is different than the commemoration, this is a celebration,” said Alan Brown, facilitator for the Pride Committee. “This is a community celebration and we are throwing the doors open to people who aren’t members of the LGBTQ community. We want everyone to come and celebrate Pride with us.”
LGBTQ Pride is a welcoming, positive stand for equality and the local Pride Weekend starts on Friday, August 2 at 6 p.m. with a Youth Equality Celebration at 1960 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. There will be food, music, a photo booth and “Bingo with a Queen.”
There is also a Youth Movie Pride Event with Youth ERA for young adults aged 12 to 18.
Then that evening at 8 p.m., the Skybar Lounge and Bar in Coos Bay is hosting a drag show emceed by Bill Spencer, AKA Rose Emperor 41, and Salli B. Goode, AKA ISCEE Empress 16. The show will go until 9 p.m. with dancing after.
Tickets are purchased with cash at the door for $10.
Pride Weekend continues on Saturday, August 3 at Boynton Park in North Bend from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for all ages. There will be face painting, “Drag Queen Story Telling,” BBQ and food, animal balloons, vendors, Pride flags, and “Queer Kickball.”
“We don’t discriminate, so straight people are welcome,” Brown said. “Any ally that wants to hang out with us, we are delighted to have them.”
Brown described this 4th annual event as “very grassroots” with more community organizers that include Israel Yurich from Faith Lutheran Church and Jamar Ruff. The weekend is sponsored by KDOCK, Operation Coos County, Faith Lutheran North Bend, Coos Head Co-Op, Youth ERA, and Q&A Coos County.
“Come out, hang out and have a good time,” Brown said. “This is our fourth year and the focus is on community. There will be vendors, food, and all sorts of bling. This is going to be fun.”