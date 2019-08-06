COOS BAY — A number of local businesses, organizations and volunteers from Coos County are joining forces this weekend to help raise funds for a local nonprofit organization in the fourth annual Bikes & Bugs fundraiser, “A Tribute to the Troops.”
The event, which will take place Aug. 10-11 at the Coos Bay Speedway, will include a Show and Shine exhibit featuring a number of vintage Volkswagen vehicles and motorcycles as well as a swap meet, multiple raffles and drag racing.
Mike Greenway, an event organizer, said the event began four years ago as a joint community effort to raise funds for a variety of local nonprofit organizations. Each year, organizers choose a new nonprofit to donate to and this year the group decided on Operation Rebuild Hope.
All proceeds from the raffles will go to ORH as well as the funds collected from the registration fee for those who participate in the Show and Shine exhibit. Coos Bay Speedway will also donate $1 from every general admission ticket sold to ORH.
On Saturday, the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at 11 a.m., will include a flyover performed by the U.S. Coast Guard, a color guard flag ceremony by the American Legion Bay Area Post No. 34 Honor Guard as well a performance of the national anthem. The Oregon South Coast Patriot Guard Riders will also be a part of the opening ceremony.
“Our goal is to help our local charities,” said Greenway. “The reason I personally do this is one for my love for Volkswagens, but also as tribute and thank you to my father who for 27 years was in the Army.”
General admission is free to all veterans and active duty service members as well as for children 12 years or under. For more information on ticket prices or full event details, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact the Coos Bay Speedway at 541-269-2474.