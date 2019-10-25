CHARLESTON — Parts of Ten Minute Trail and Middle Creek Trail will see partial closures over the next month as work is done on Ten-Minute Trail, next to the South Slough Visitor Center.
According to South Slough Reserve, the closures will be Oct. 28, and run Nov. 4-Nov. 27. During the closure Middle Creek Trail will be accessible from the lower parking lot and Hidden Creek Trail head -- the Visitor Center will not be accessible from Middle Creek Trail. The north-western section of Ten-Minute Trail and North Creek Trail will stay open at this time.
Deborah Rudd, public involvement coordinator for the reserve, said the work will focus on thinning overgrown brush around the visitor center. This will clear defensible space against fires, as well as improving the wildlife habitat in the area.
You have free articles remaining.
"Things are so thick and crowded now, it's not really ideal habitat," she said, adding they plan to replant some local foliage after the cleanup.
Additional information about the project is available on the South Slough National Estuaries Reserve website, https://www.oregon.gov/DSL/SS/Pages/About.aspx. There will also be a walk-and-talk with the stewardship coordinator to discuss the project in early November.