COOS BAY — There will be a temporary one-week road closure on Front Street between Hemlock and Greenwood avenues to allow the Coos Bay Village developer to perform road reconstruction. The work is scheduled to commence on Monday, Oct. 5, and the road will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 9.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone. Anyone with questions can contact Knife River Materials, 541-269-1915.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In