COOS BAY — There will be a temporary road closure on Central Avenue between Second and Third Street to allow for the repair of a failed sewer lateral. Traffic will be detoured around this work zone from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 13 and 14.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. Any questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.
