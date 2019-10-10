NORTH BEND — The Horsfall Road area of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area will see temporary facility and road closures Oct. 17-20, as a U.S. Marine Corps Reserves engineer service company based in Springfield does heavy equipment training while performing maintenance on select campgrounds and recreational sites.
The Horsfall Beach Campground and Day Use Area and the Bull Run Staging Area will be closed to the public while the Marines operate heavy equipment to rehabilitate the campground. The work being done will include leveling new campsites, as well as installing fire rings, picnic tables and signage. Dozer work on designated off-road routes will be completed from the staging area north, to improve the riders' safety and visibility. Removal of hazardous trees will also take place along Horsfall Road as well as nearby sand campsites and off-roading routes.
Visitors are encouraged to use caution in the area. Road flaggers will be on site to direct traffic and heavy equipment will be around work areas. Drivers through the area should anticipate delays during the work period.
This is the second year the Marine Corps Reserves have conducted their training in the ODNRA.
"We are proud to host the Marines once again," said Dan Matthews, recreation staff officer for the ODNRA, in a press release. "This has been an outstanding long-term partnership opportunity which benefits not only the Marines, but improves access and enjoyment of public lands for everyone."
For more information and updates on the project, contact the ODNRA office in Reedsport at 541-271-6000.