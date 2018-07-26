FLORENCE — The temporary closure of visitor access to the interior of Heceta Head Lighthouse has been extended to Sept. 30. Several unexpected issues have hindered repair work.
Crews will continue to repair several cracked interior metal columns on the upper floor of the lighthouse. The lighthouse lens will be covered and out of service during the repair work.
The grounds surrounding the lighthouse will remain open to visitors. Interpretive programs will continue as regularly scheduled, but no visitors will be allowed to enter the lighthouse.
The historic assistant lighthouse keeper’s house, which the U.S. Forest Service operates through a concessionaire as a bed-and-breakfast, will remain open.
More information, visit oregonstateparks.org.