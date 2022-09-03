Helping hand
Teens from four different churches came together Saturday to help build needed items at Coalbank Village during a day of service.

 Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World

While most teens in the community were enjoying one of the final weekends of their summer, around 40 teens came together last Saturday to help those less fortunate.

Spearheaded by Skyline Baptist Church, the teens from four churches came together too to work at the Devereaux Center and Coal Bank Village, a transitional housing center for the homeless.

