While most teens in the community were enjoying one of the final weekends of their summer, around 40 teens came together last Saturday to help those less fortunate.
Spearheaded by Skyline Baptist Church, the teens from four churches came together too to work at the Devereaux Center and Coal Bank Village, a transitional housing center for the homeless.
At Coal Bank Village, which can house up to 20 homeless individuals at a time, Chad Frantz led the effort as the teens built a dining shelter, rails for the bathrooms to assist the handicapped and a shelter for the residents to hang out in.
At the Devereaux Center, the volunteers installed a fence, did landscaping and helped paint.
Frantz, the youth pastor at Skyline Baptist, said helping others is something his church and his teens care strongly about.
"We have a passion just to serve and be able to show the community that Christ cares about the community, whether you're doing good or struggling," Frantz said.
He said the goal Saturday was not only to help the community, but also to help the teens.
"The goal is the for the youth to have a servant's attitude," Frantz said. "They've been all cooped up and it's good to get out and serve."
Makaela Gonzales, a teen from Skyline, was assisting the effort to build the dining shelter. She said she enjoyed the opportunity to help others.
"I just like helping people, and I thought this was a good opportunity to give back to our community," Gonzales said.
Service has been a mission for Gonzales as well as Skyline Baptist, and as a result, she has learned a little about construction.
"I went on a mission trip to Mexico, and we helped build a house for people who didn't have one," Gonzales said.
In addition to Skyline Baptist, teens from First Baptist of North Bend, Hauser Community Church and Myrtle Point First Christian volunteered to help.
Josh Woodruff, the youth pastor at Myrtle Point First Christian, said any time the teens can help others it sends a powerful message.
"I wanted to get the guys some good service experience," he said. "We're not here just to build but to show the love of Jesus."
Brennan Jones came from Myrtle Point to help, and he said giving up a Saturday to help others was an easy choice.
"They said we could work and we were going to help people so I came out to help," Jones said.
An admitted math expert, Jones was instrumental in making sure the buildings were going up properly. In addition, he said, it would give him some experience he could use at home.
"I'm going to be building a shed, so this will help me with that," he said.
