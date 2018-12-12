NORTH BEND — A 14-year-old juvenile is in unknown condition after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in North Bend.
The juvenile attempted to cross over five lanes of traffic from the southeast corner to the northeast corner of the Virginia Avenue and Marion Street intersection.
The 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound whose view was blocked by a Curry Coastal transit bus that the juvenile had crossed in front of, according to a press release from the North Bend Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call yesterday at approximately 5:51 p.m. The juvenile was then transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital and was last seen alert and conscious.
According to the press release, initial investigation showed the transit bus was stopped in the continuous left turn lane westbound on Virginia Avenue as it intended to make a turn onto southbound Marion Street.
“The driver could not have avoided the contact, due to view obstruction created by the bus,” the release said. Heavy rainfall and traffic were also noted during yesterday’s impact.
No updates have been made yet on the extent of the juvenile’s injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with police.