Teen writers ages 12-18 are invited to a group for young writers at the Coos Bay Public Library Thursday, November 18 from 4-5 p.m. Each week will include a writing prompt or game, time to write independently, and an opportunity to share work with the group. No experience is necessary.

The group will meet simultaneously both in-person at the Coos Bay Library and online. Writers wishing to join online should contact jknight@coosbaylibrary.org prior to the meeting to get a code to join us virtually.

For information on the Young Writers group, contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 236. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

