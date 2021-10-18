Teen writers ages 12-18 are invited to a group for young writers at the Coos Bay Public Library on Thursdays this October from 4-5 p.m. Each week will include a writing prompt or game, time to write independently and an opportunity to share work with the group. No experience is necessary.
The group will meet simultaneously both in-person at the Coos Bay Library and online. Writers wishing to join online via Zoom need to pre-register. Pre-registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5yxp42x2 or the library’s website.
For more information on the Young Writers group, contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 236. For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
