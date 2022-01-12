Coos Bay Library sign

The current Coos Bay Public Library sits on Anderson Avenue downtown.

 Zack Demars, The World

Teens 12-18 are invited to drop-in to play board games at the Coos Bay Public Library on Fridays this January (January 7, 14, 21, 28) from 2-4 p.m. in the Teen Area of the Library. The program will utilize the Coos Bay Public Library’s collection of board games.

The Coos Bay Library has a collection of over 200 board games for the community to check out. The collection caters to a wide range of interests and age levels and features traditional board games and cooperative games. Patrons can check out up to three board games at a time.

For information on Friday Game Days, contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 236.  For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

