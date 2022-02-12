For the sixth year in a row, the Coos Watershed Association and Villers Family of Blue Ridge Timber Cutting will offer a scholarship to a passionate and dedicated local student pursuing a career/degree in a natural resources field. This scholarship honors the life of Teddy Villers, son of Mark and Adela Villers, who lost his life while working on a salmon habitat restoration project with his dad in September of 2015. Teddy had a strong curiosity and deep passion for the natural world. From a young age, he loved being outside and working with his dad in the woods on projects that improved the watershed for both wildlife and people.
The Villers family established a scholarship in Teddy's name, which is awarded each year to a local high school, home-school or community college student in the Coos watershed geographical area (Coos Bay/North Bend and immediate surrounding area). Candidates must demonstrate passion for and commitment to pursuing post-secondary education in the field of natural resources, such as environmental science, forestry, fish and wildlife, biology, zoology, environmental policy or other related fields.
Through this scholarship, they aim to empower our young people to make great strides in the watershed world, and, like Teddy, to create positive ripple effects wherever life takes them. The award amount this year is $2,500, and the application deadline is March 4. They will be announcing this year's recipient at the Coos Watershed Association annual meeting on March 30. For more info and to apply, visit the Coos Watershed Association website: www.cooswatershed.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In