Dozens of people drove up and tossed teddy bears through a hoop Friday, all for a good cause. The Teddy Bear Toss was sponsored by Bay Area Junior Chamber of Commerce, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Bay Area Hospital, TRIO Club and K-DOCK 92.9 FM to collect stuffed animals Bay Area Hospital Kids’ Hope Center – Child Abuse Intervention Center and children in the hospital pediatric ward. As people drove up, they were encouraged to toss their bears through a hoop by volunteers collecting the bears. North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke joined the crowd to collect the bears designed to put children in traumatic conditions more at ease.
