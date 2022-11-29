All of the votes have now been counted and it looks like Coos County will soon have a new commissioner.
In the final results from the November 8 election released by the Coos County clerk’s office, Rod Taylor received 14,483 votes, or 50.14%, to 14,331 votes, or 49.62% for incumbent Melissa Cribbins. There were 70 write-in votes recorded in the Position 3 race.
The latest tally added 690 votes to the race, with Cribbins receiving 349 votes and Taylor 341, but Taylor maintained the lead he held after all the votes received by Election Day were counted.
The vote count will not become official until county commissioner’s canvas the election December 5, but with no more votes to count, it appears Taylor will win the seat.
No other local elections were still in limbo while waiting for the final count.
In the race for sheriff, Gabe Fabrizio easily won the contest to fill the seat being vacated by Sheriff Craig Zanni. Fabrizio received 19,223 votes, or 72.4%, while M.A. Kinnaird picked up 7,199 votes, or 27.11%.
In North Bend, Mayor Jessica Engelke earned her second term as mayor, while Jenny Jones, Barbara Schultz and Larry Garboden were elected to the city council.
In Lakeside, Alan G. Pointer, Sara Coats and Alicia Douglas were elected to the city council, and Sherry Kinsey was elected mayor.
In Powers, Robert Kohn was chosen as mayor while Kathy Rector, James C. Adamek and Bill Holland were elected to the city council.
Coos Bay, Bandon and Myrtle Point also had municipal elections, but there were no contested races.
Voters in Coos County also rejected a jail funding levy, with 16,542 voters casting ballots against the levy and 13,303 voting in favor.
Voters in the county, Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, Coquille, Lakeside and Myrtle Point all voted to prohibit the manufacture and sale of psilocybin.
Voters in Bandon did vote to allow the city to set system development charges, and voters in Lakeside approved a measure to allow ATV route access.
Pathetic. Disgusting. Thank you to the rubes of Coos County, who don't even kbow what they're voting for. Instead of a useful county commissioner who has done a fine job AND gained respect both within and outside of our county borders, the "fine people" *spit* chose an insurrectionist who believes a commissioner's job is to opine about issues he doesn't even get to vote on. What a sad state of affairs. And I hope WE ALL suffer because of the gun nutters and Trump LOSERS.
