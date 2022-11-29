Rod Taylor

All of the votes have now been counted and it looks like Coos County will soon have a new commissioner.

In the final results from the November 8 election released by the Coos County clerk’s office, Rod Taylor received 14,483 votes, or 50.14%, to 14,331 votes, or 49.62% for incumbent Melissa Cribbins. There were 70 write-in votes recorded in the Position 3 race.

