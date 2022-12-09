An earlier report claiming Rod Taylor had won the election did not include the final vote count. Although the county clerk’s office released a report called the “final” count, there was additional time given for voters who had their ballots rejected to “cure” their ballots. This report is based on the certified final official totals report from the clerk’s office.
It is now official. In just a matter of weeks, Rod Taylor will be seated as the Position 3 commissioner for Coos County.
In the certified final results released by the Coos County clerk’s office, Taylor edged Melissa Cribbins by 150 votes to win the seat. Taylor received 14,616 votes, or 50.17%, while Cribbins received 14,446 votes, or 49.59%.
Cribbins, who has served 10 years at the Position 3 commission, will end her term December 31, and Taylor will take the seat during the new year.
In a Facebook post, Cribbins acknowledged the results and shared some accomplishments she was proud of during her time in office.
“I was first elected to the Coos County Commission in 2012 and took office in January of 2013,” Cribbins wrote. “It has been my honor to represent all of the citizens of Coos County for the last ten years. As I look back on my time in office, there have been some accomplishments that I am especially proud of::"
1. Increased county general fund revenues and decreased debt,
2. Closed the North Bend Annex and consolidated County operations in Coquille, saving taxpayers at least $50,000 per year,
3. Built 36 miles of mountain biking trails in the County forest using only competitive grant funding, and secured funds to improve the motorized trails,
4. Built a new public health and mental health building at no additional costs to taxpayers,
5. With the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend, secured $1,000,000 to address the homeless crisis in our area,
6. Testified in front of a congressional committee in Washington D.C. about the effects of environmental regulations on rural communities,
7. Took Coos County off the bankruptcy watch list and stabilized the county budget,
8. Testified on bills that would negatively impact Coos County in Salem, both as a County Commissioner and as the President of the Association of Oregon Counties,
9. Secured state and federal funding to work on the housing crisis and worked with the Association of Oregon Counties for legislation that will help struggling Oregon families with the difficulty in finding affordable, safe housing, and
10. Served on many boards, committees, and task forces, both locally, statewide, and nationally, to try to ensure that the voice of our Coos County citizens was heard in the places where decisions are made.
When Taylor takes office, he will be one of three newly elected officials assuming the top spot in county government.
Julie Brecke, who received more than 50% of the vote in a three-person primary in May, will be seated as county clerk. Brecke will replace Dede Murphy, who was appointed by commissioners to serve as clerk last year.
Gabriel Fabrizio will also move up and take over as Coos County sheriff in the new year. Fabrizio, a current captain in the sheriff’s office, easily be M.A. Kinnaird in the race for sheriff, winning with 72.4% of the vote. Fabrizio will replace Sheriff Craig Zanni, who chose not to run for re-election.
