“Excellent educators have always been the most important resources to ensure students’ success, and they stepped up in new ways throughout these last few singular years.” – CCSSO National Teacher of the Year Program.
With passion, commitment and innovation at the heart of their work even through extraordinary circumstances, 16 teachers have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year.
Pacific High School’s math teacher teacher, Steven Taylor has been named South Coast ESD’s 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year. Taylor wins a $1,000 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year – to be announced in just a few short weeks.
“We are so proud of the work Mr. Taylor has done for our students, both in and outside of the classroom. He’s truly one of those teachers who engages with students to really show them that he cares about them as people and wants them to succeed. I’m proud of the work he’s done and continues to do on behalf of our students,” said Krista Nieraeth, Pacific High School’s principal.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall, one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a $10,000 cash prize, $5,000 is also awarded to their school, and they serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers. Three finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching $2,000 going to their school. Please visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information or to nominate a deserving teacher for 2024.
