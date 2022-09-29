Teacher of the year

Steven Taylor receives recognition as South Coast regional teacher of the year during a ceremony at Pacific High School.

 Contributed photo

“Excellent educators have always been the most important resources to ensure students’ success, and they stepped up in new ways throughout these last few singular years.” – CCSSO National Teacher of the Year Program.

With passion, commitment and innovation at the heart of their work even through extraordinary circumstances, 16 teachers have been selected from across the state of Oregon as 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year.

