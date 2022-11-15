Rod Taylor Coos Commissioner candidate

Rod Taylor

The race for Coos County commissioner, position 3, remains too close to call, but challenger Rod Taylor has taken the lead after votes turned in by Election Day were counted.

In the tally released by the Coos County clerk’s office Wednesday, Taylor has received 14,142 votes, or 50.15%, to 13,982 votes for incumbent Melissa Cribbins. Cribbins has received 49.58% of the vote. There were 77 write-in votes in the race as well.

