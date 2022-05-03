Bandon businessman Rod Taylor, 58, hopes to unseat incumbent Melissa Cribbins for county commissioner Position 3. He entered the race out of a sense of duty to defend constitutional liberties, he told The World in an interview earlier this month.
A third candidate, Chase Carlson, is also running for the position.
Election integrity, safeguarding land use rights, promoting salmon hatch boxes and resisting COVID-19 health mandates are items Taylor, a registered Republican, said he’ll prioritize if elected. Specifically, he said he’s disappointed the current commissioners didn’t do more to resist mask mandates imposed by Oregon’s governor.
“If I had been a county commissioner at that time, I would have drafted a letter, not of request but of demand, an assertion to the governor and said, ‘nope, not in Coos County. We will allow liberty to prevail here,’” Taylor said.
Taylor attended high school through eleventh grade in California, then went on to earn an equivalency certificate. He started his own company, U.S. Survey Supply, LLC, more than 20 years ago, and comes to the race with government experience serving on the Bandon Port Commission and the Coos County Area District Board of Directors. He’s also the founder of the group Citizens Restoring Liberty, members of which are also running for county commissioner Position 2 and the county clerk’s position.
Taylor, who participated in the Jan. 6 demonstrations at the nation’s capitol, said his business experience and preference for local control make him well suited to serve Coos County as a commissioner.
“This is the most accessible level of government to the people, and as such has the best finger on the pulse of what the citizenry actually wants,” he said.
Taylor’s vision for an improved community is rooted in promoting home-grown economic strength while maintaining or taking back control of land and resources from state and federal oversight and funding.
“I believe that to the greatest degree possible, we should decouple our county and our community structures from those external money sources because they always come with strings,” Taylor said.
He supports local oversight of timber resources, and restoring the salmon hatch box program to local streams.
Increased salmon returns will boost tourism, which in turn will boost revenue for the county, Taylor said. He also said that giving residents more freedom to build on their property will help increase the county’s housing capacity.
Referencing Agenda 2021 and Agenda 2030 of the United Nations, Taylor views overregulation as part of a larger plan to move people away from rural communities and into bigger cities.
“These are globalist agendas to specifically constrict our dwellings into more and more urban settings and more and more away from rural settings. The reason behind that is that in an urban setting, people are easier to control. And that’s really what it’s all about,” he said.
Taylor believes Cribbins, the incumbent, should have done more to resist COVID-19 mask mandates, and questions whether her work as a lawyer for local tribes has caused any conflicts of interest.
He points to his success in business as evidence he understands budgets and taxes, and that he’s able to get along with people of differing views, skills he’ll bring to the position if elected, he said.
His hope is to ensure Coos County remains a quality place for his children and grandchildren to live, he said.
“I don’t have a desire to be in government,” Taylor said. “But I’m concerned for the future, and I believe that there are nefarious forces at work to take those freedoms and liberties from them, and you know, this is something that I can do sacrificially, frankly, to try to have an impact on that.”
