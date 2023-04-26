Coos Bays’ own Dustan Graham is a co-host for the High Tide Tattoo Arts Festival. The local artist owns 11 Eleven Tattoo Studio on 161 Date Ave. in Coos Bay. Graham said he enjoys creating original body art and to bring his clients' visions to life.
Photo by Bree Laughlin
Hand with card tattoo by multi award winning artist Jamy Carlton from Savannah, Ga.
A three-day tattoo and art show is coming to the Mill Casino for the first time ever this weekend.
The High Tide Tattoo Arts Festival is bringing in top tattoo artists from around the United States and the best of local talent. Tattoo artists from different backgrounds, specializing in a wide-range of styles, are gathering together to showcase their art.
Guests who go to the festival will have the rare opportunity to work with these artists directly to plan their next tattoo – and some can even get tattooed on the spot.
The tattoo art festival is being brought to Coos County by Ragen St. Peter of Ragemore events.
St. Peter has been producing concert, festivals and lifestyle events for about two decades including the “Ink Life Tour,” which he says was a hit from day one. St. Peter said he is excited to bring the first of what he hopes to be many annual tattoo and arts events to the Coos Bay community.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement around it and hopefully we get to do it every year,” he said.
“There will be tattooists from all over the country. We also have some local artists, and some tattoo competitions,” he said. “We are also going to have an after-party at the casino, where everyone is welcome to hang out with the artists, and have drinks and have a good time.”
Some of the artists participating include former Ink Master contender Matt Valles, as well multi-award winning artists Brandon Davenport, Bony Tony and Ricky Perez.
Coos Bays’ own Dustan Graham is a co-host for the event. The local artist owns 11 Eleven Tattoo Studio on 161 Date Ave. in Coos Bay.
The local business owner said he started creating tattoos as an artistic expression, and has experience with a variety of mediums from graphic design to sculpture to oil paint.
Graham said he loves to create original body art and to bring other people’s visions to life. He said High Tide Tattoo Arts Festival organizers came to visit his shop and asked if he wanted to be part of it.
“I was very honored to be considered. So I said yes, and I’ve been really busy with it ever since,” Graham said.
The 11 Eleven studio owner said he plans to host the guest tattoo artists at his shop, and hopes to collaborate with fellow artists in the future.
“I’m excited to mingle with other tattoo artists. Getting to see other people who do what I do, and doing it at an event, is pretty awesome,” he said.
The local artist said the event should be fun for the community as well.
“No two tattoo artists are the same, so it’s a great time for clients in our area to get exposure to the different kinds of art that is out there,” Graham said.
The High Tide Tattoo Arts Festival will take place at the Mill Casino Salmon Room. All ages – under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. It starts on Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30 from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets are are $10 per day. Free admission 12 and under.
