A three-day tattoo and art show is coming to the Mill Casino for the first time ever this weekend.

The High Tide Tattoo Arts Festival is bringing in top tattoo artists from around the United States and the best of local talent. Tattoo artists from different backgrounds, specializing in a wide-range of styles, are gathering together to showcase their art.

Girl with rose tattoo

Girl with rose tattoo by multi award winning artist Brandon Davenport from Waco, Texas.
Mat Valles Tattoo

Tattoo by Inkmaster contestant Mat Valles from El Paso, Texas.
Leg tattoo

Leg tattoo by multi-award winning artist Ricky Perez from El Paso, Texas.
