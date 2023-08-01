Local firefighters were deployed Sunday to the Klamath Falls area, to help battle the growing Golden Fire.
The task force was requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
Fourteen firefighters, five fire apparatus, and various support vehicles will arrive in Bonanza Sunday evening. The group is led by Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Lieutenant Ryan Felker and is made up of personnel from Fire District No. 2, Roseburg Fire Department, Sutherlin Fire Department, North Douglas County Fire & EMS, and Riddle Fire Protection District.
It is not known how long the task force will be deployed, but they may be utilized for up to 14 days to assist the OSFM as needed.
