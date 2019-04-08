COOS BAY — Once again the Coos Bay Boat Building Center has partnered with Grays Harbor Historical Seaport to bring the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain to Coos Bay to celebrate Maritime Legacy Days.
The first weekend in May the two tall ships will be docked in Coos Bay. They will be open to the public for tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All of the tickets for the different sailing adventures offered by the crews of the tall ships have already sold out.
“We have a real maritime legacy here. We built more tall ships than any other port in Oregon between the 1850s and the 1920s,” Tom Leahy with the Coos Bay Boat Building Center said.
A majority of folks who have bought tickets for the tall ships are tourists coming from outside of the area to spend some time on the coast.
“More than 70 percent of the tickets sold were purchased by folks outside of our zip code,” Leahy said.
Last year’s Maritime Legacy Days saw many different community events, but the tall ships were unable to make it due to severe weather closing the bar. However, the tall ships came back to Coos Bay to make up for weather delay last July.
The ships are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, May 1, and will leave the following Monday, May 6.
Maritime Legacy Days once again happens to coincide with Wine Walk, and folks on the walk are encouraged to dress in maritime themed apparel.
