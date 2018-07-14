COOS BAY — The Coos Bay city dock filled up quickly Saturday as families and visitors from around the state gathered around to get up close and personal with the acclaimed tall ships, the Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain.
The ships, which are scheduled to be in the city until July 23, offered attendees the chance come onboard and explore the historic vessels through a series of self-guided tours.
Volunteer Reynaldo Coyoacan, of Bandon, said as a kid he dreamed about sailing and going on adventures in the vast, open ocean. After hearing, the ships were coming into town he jumped on the opportunity to help out once again.
“I volunteered two years ago when the ships were here,” said Coyoacan. “I do it is because it helps the community out and I get to meet a lot of interesting people.”
Coyoacan, who assisted with boarding safety on the Hawaiian Chieftain, said it was nice to see so many young people working on the vessels and to see how big the turnout was for Saturday’s event.
The Gray’s Harbor Historical Seaport, an educational nonprofit organization, owns the ships and often travels up and down the Oregon, Washington and California coast. For about 25 years, the organization has been providing hands on education of the tall ships and working to promote and preserve maritime history in the Pacific Northwest and Gray’s Harbor, according to their website.
Donations taken to board the ships will go toward the organization’s education programs, vessel maintenance and various sailing programs.
Allison Dickerson, of Bend, had originally planned to see the ships in Newport, but after they got rerouted to Coos Bay decided to bring her family here instead.
“It ended up working out for us,” said Dickerson. “It’s kind of cool to see these boats that you see in movies and to get a sense of its size and scale.”
Saturday’s events concluded with a battle sail and an evening sail, which took place around 8 p.m. The tall ships will return to Coos Bay in October.